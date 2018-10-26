Screenshot: Matt Bevin

As most people were sitting down for dinner Thursday evening, ready to put another horrendous day in a stressful week behind them, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was sitting down as well, only he was firing up the camcorder, gearing up for a good ole PSA on shitposting.



Some necessary background: On Tuesday, the Kentucky Democratic Party posted a Louisville Courier-Journal article to its official Facebook page. The article focused on Bevin’s general asshole-ry toward his state’s teachers union; the featured photo picked by the Courier-Journal was one of Bevin looking like an absolute dweeb, staring at Donald Trump like a kid stares at their favorite player during spring training. It was, in every way, a harmless, productive post, one that is still up on the party’s Facebook page.

It’s not the post that drew Bevin’s attention, but a comment that takes two clicks of “View more comments” link to get to:

For anyone that spends more than five minutes online in a given day, this is, by and large, some tame shit. There were no specifics, no real threat of violence, just a man, Mike McCoy—who, according to his Facebook page, is a member of a local plumbers union—making a haphazard comment about his dickhead governor. (McCoy has not yet responded to Splinter’s request for comment, but we will update the post if he does.)

Apparently, that lone comment was enough to trigger Bevin into setting up a camera in his office and recording a three-minute long video, in which he calls out McCoy—and his union local—by name before proceeding to name and shame all eight of the people who had liked the comment at the time. The video shows a screenshot of McCoy’s comment—the comment above reads, “Look at those smarmy faces. Bevin looks like he’d lick Trump’s boots” also with the user’s full name visible—before cutting to Bevin staring into the camera, forehead scrunched, asking, “Really, Mike?”

It is an amazing spectacle, one made all the most perfect by the fact that Matt Bevin—Matt fucking Bevin—is the person that’s trying to play the civility card. The video is titled, “What has happened to civility in America?” Not that Kentuckians need reminding, but let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane with Bevin and America’s forsaken civility:

Here’s Bevin going to visit a chess club that happened to boast black members:

“I’m going to go in and meet the members of the West Louisville Chess Club,” Bevin said in the video. “Not something you necessarily would have thought of when you think of this section of town.”

Here he is tying teachers in Kentucky to sexual assault for taking one day to protest their salaries and per-student spending levels:

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today, a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin told reporters outside the Capitol. “I guarantee you somewhere today, a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were left alone because a single parent didn’t have any money to take care of them.”

Here’s Bevin comparing anti-pension reformers to drowning victims:

Appearing on the Brian Thomas Morning Show on 55KRC, Bevin said it’s difficult to stabilize the pension system when those affected by the pension overhaul bill he signed into law earlier this year are fighting him. “I’m being fought, in some instances, by the very people that we’re trying to save,” he said. “It’s like saving a drowning victim. It’s like somebody ... they’re fighting you, fighting you and pulling you under. You just need to knock ‘em out and drag ‘em to shore. It’s for their own good, and we have to save this system.”

This is all sewage-level chicanery—someone on Bevin’s staff likely had the comment sent to them by a deranged psycho that scrolls through the comments on political party Facebook pages, and said staffer thought this would be a good time to pile onto the hilariously delusional “jobs not mobs” campaign that Republicans have been pushing ahead of the midterms. Bevin, because he’s Bevin, was down to shitpost the shitpost, and ripped the PSA before heading off to raise his eyebrows and gasp at minorities completing mundane tasks. That is, Bevin doesn’t give a damn about what McCoy said for a second longer than it can be politically advantageous to give a damn. I mean, come on, this is the guy we’re talking about:

As of publishing, McCoy’s post has nine likes and one of those heart emojis; it is not yet clear if Bevin is cutting another video to own the new offenders.