Kirsten Gillibrand Ends 2020 Bid

Photo : John Locher ( AP )

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has withdrawn her candidacy for president, the Democrat announced Wednesday, after she failed to qualify for a third Democratic debate.

In her announcement video, she said: “It’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country. I believe I can best serve by helping to unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

In May, Gillibrand was reportedly begging crowds to send a single dollar to help her qualify for debates. And apparently, big pharma hosted a campaign fundraiser for her.

She was recently polling at 0.1 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. It’s clear that s he’s received way too much blame and negativity for her extremely cool role in pushing for former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation after sexual harassment allegations (and a photo).

Gillibrand apparently plans on endorsing another candidate. No word yet on who she’ll choose, although she told the New York Times that a female would be “inspiring and exciting.” Pick a female, any female.