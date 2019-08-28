Kirsten Gillibrand Ends 2020 Bid

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has withdrawn her candidacy for president, the Democrat announced Wednesday, after she failed to qualify for a third Democratic debate.
In her announcement video, she said: “It’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country. I believe I can best serve by helping to unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”
In May, Gillibrand was reportedly begging crowds to send a single dollar to help her qualify for debates. And apparently, big pharma hosted a campaign fundraiser for her.
She was recently polling at 0.1 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. It’s clear that she’s received way too much blame and negativity for her extremely cool role in pushing for former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation after sexual harassment allegations (and a photo).
Gillibrand apparently plans on endorsing another candidate. No word yet on who she’ll choose, although she told the New York Times that a female would be “inspiring and exciting.” Pick a female, any female.