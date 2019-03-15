Photo: Steven Senne (AP Photo)

There’s still a year-and-a-half to go, but Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign has already encountered major snags.



While polling done this early in the race isn’t worth much, Klobuchar has been dipping to the bottom basically since she announced her campaign. To this point, her push for the White House has been defined by her decision to open her candidacy in a blizzard and ongoing allegations of verbal and emotional abuse leveled at Klobuchar by former staffers. Not a great start, to say the least.

With that in mind, the Minnesota senator recently decided that, what the hell, she might as well try and spin some of that bad press to work in her favor. Speaking with CNN on Thursday, Klobuchar embraced her Bad Boss image, saying that, actually, being an abusive dick to your employees is the perfect preparation for serving in the White House.

“One can always do better, and that means you want to be sure that you are listening to people if they felt that something was unfair, or they felt bad about something,” Klobuchar told CNN. “But I still think that you have to demand good product.

This will also apparently help with taking on Putin, she suggested.

“When you’re out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who’s tough,” the senator said. “You want someone that demands the answers and that’s going to get things done, and that’s what I’ve done my whole life.”



Points for creativity, but if this was a ploy to make people forget about the whole eating-salad-with-a-comb story, it’s not working.