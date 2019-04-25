Screenshot: Fox News

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, and talking head that cable news networks book when everyone else is apparently busy, went on Fox Business this morning and said, with her whole-ass breath, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel letting nearly 1 million migrants and refugees into the country in 2015 was “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany.”

I DON’T KNOW, LARA! I can think of at least one very specific, far worse thing to happen to Germany than an influx of people in crisis seeking asylum.

Speaking with host Stuart Varney about Hillary Clinton’s Washington Post op-ed about the Mueller investigation (lol big sigh), the pair pivoted to talking about a migrant caravan coming to the U.S. border. The caravan, which once numbered around 3,000 people, was broken up on Monday after Mexican immigration authorities raided the caravan and detained 371 people, according to NBC News. One man from Honduras whose wife and child were detained described to the news outlet feeling like they were being “hunted” by authorities.

But on Fox Business Network, this is still cause for grave concern. Varney remarked the footage they had just played on the show of migrants walking through Mexico on Saturday reminded him of Germany’s migrant crisis. “Angela Merkel let them in, catastrophic,” Varney said.

“It was the downfall of Germany, one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany,” Trump responded, going on to say some things about how Congress has to “do the right thing” and give in to whatever racist immigration policies the president comes up with next.

The downfall of Germany? Absolutely not. One of the worst things that ever happened to Germany? Definitely not. But it’s a great talking point to throw out on cable TV, even if it’s baseless and offensively wrong.