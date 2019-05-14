Lawyers for President Trump pushed the bizarre argument in federal court on Tuesday that Congress has only narrow powers to investigate presidents. Per USA Today, when the judge pushed back, Trump’s lawyers reportedly said even the Watergate probe might not have been kosher.
