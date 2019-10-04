Photo : Jose Luis Magana ( AP

In a letter sent Thursday evening, the chairmen of the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform told members of the committees involved in the impeachment inquiry that they want to “convey our grave concerns with the unprecedented actions of President Donald Trump.”

Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said Trump and his allies are “engaging in a campaign of misinformation” and remind us all that Trump called for China to also investigate Joe Biden. “This is not normal or acceptable,” they wrote. “It is unethical, unpatriotic, and wrong.”

And now the heads of these committees have text messages from Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, in communication with William B. “Bill” Taylor (“the Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine”), Gordon Sondland (“the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union”), Andrey Yermak (“aide to Ukrainian President Zelensky”), and Rudy Giuliani (“the President’s agent).

Here’s the entire letter from the members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs committees, including six pages of text messages Volker provided. But let’s go through some of the eye-popping messages.



Volker connected Giuliani with a top aide to Zelensky (president of Ukraine) in mid-July:

Screenshot : House Committee on Foreign Affairs

On July 19, U.S. Ambassador to European Union Gordon Sondland address the incredibly specific goal of the Trump-Zelensky phone call:

By July 22, Giuliani was “advocating” for the Trump-Zelensky phone call and then-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s name is mentioned:

Screenshot : House Foreign Affairs Committee

On July 25, Volker sets a goal for a Zelensky/White House visit with top Zelensky aide:

Screenshot : House Foreign Affairs Committee

“I think potus really wants the deliverable”

Screenshot : House Foreign Affairs Committee

“The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind.”

Screenshot : House Foreign Affairs Committee

Honestly, I can’t believe that Volker is the first witness brought forth. It’s going to be such a long fall.