Screenshot: Shelby Fleig (Twitter)

Given Donald Trump’s latest and potentially most damaging self-inflicted gunshot wound to the ass, one might begin to wonder if one of the three bored conservatives running against Trump for the Republican nomination—William Weld, Joe Walsh, and Mark Sanford—might have half a shot at gaining some traction, although in “what” isn’t exactly clear since the GOP is canceling primaries to help Trump.



So what exactly is Sanford—a former South Carolina governor, congressman, avid outdoorsman, and the most recently relevant of the three—up to today?

All right, that’s enough.