Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that smokey-eyed liar extraordinaire, is finally leaving the Trump administration. What does her future hold? At this time, no one but Sarah and Satan know for sure. But one thing is certain: No matter where Sanders ends up, she’s left us with what feels like a lifetime of moments—all bad.
Let’s take an extremely cursed trip down memory lane with some of Sarah’s worst moments:
Sarah tweets out literal fake news to complain about real news
Sarah shares a picture of a screaming toddler to own the libs
Sarah gets into an extremely stupid fight with White House reporter April Ryan
Sarah gets kicked out of a restaurant for being awful
Sarah shouts about how “biblical” it is to detain children
Sarah tries, and fails, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Sarah uses a mass shooting to attack the media
Sarah admits to Robert Mueller’s team that she lies
Sarah says she didn’t actually lie after all
Sarah has a sad about mean reporters
Sarah lies
Sarah lies
Sarah lies
Sarah lies
...You get the point.
But perhaps the one memory of Sarah we’ll cherish most is this one:
Bye Sarah!