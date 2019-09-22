Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released a letter on Sunday night about the whistleblower’s complaint that Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani have basically admitted to their respective roles in. Despite Trump talking about his role in the abuse of power inquiry, Pelosi’s letter doesn’t use the word impeachment.



The letter kind of hints at impeachment, but by not actually using the word impeachment, Pelosi gives herself some wiggle room. I guess?? But at what point does Trump do something that actually is impeachable?

Under orders from the Trump administration, the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atikinson has declined to give Congress the full whistleblower complaint. Pelosi is at least calling out the illegality of this.

“The Administration’s blocking of Acting DNI Maguire from providing Congress with the whistleblower complaint calls upon him to violate the federal statute, which unequivocally states that the DNI ‘shall’ provide Congress this information,” Pelosi wrote. “The Administration is endangering our national security and having a chilling effect on any future whistleblower who sees wrongdoing.”

Pelosi’s letter called on Republicans to join in pressuring Maguire and the Trump administration into revealing the complaint. Or as it’s better known, following the law. “We must be sure that the President and his Administration are always conducting our national security and foreign policy in the best interest of the American people, not the President’s personal or political interest,” she wrote.

The critical part of the letter comes near the end. This is where Pelosi at least hinted at impeachment, but not by name. “If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Pelosi wrote.

Wonder what this “whole new stage of investigation” could mean!

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will be appearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday and is expected to turn over the full whistleblower’s complaint to Congress, according to the letter.

Read Pelosi’s full letter here.