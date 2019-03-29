Photo: Domenico Stinellis/AP

Why we are still entertaining Steve Bannon, I’m honestly not sure. But he keeps getting booked to talk about the 2020 Democratic primary, and so now here I am to tell you that this is some real bullshit.

Bannon is the former White House chief strategist who, among many bad things, helped build Breitbart’s white nationalist brand and then helped Donald Trump get elected president. Earlier this week, he went on CNN to opine about the 2020 election and his favorite topic, why China is America’s mortal enemy:

And then today, Bannon got booked on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he again opined on China and what the Democrats need to do to beat Trump in 2020.

Think, for a moment, about how unnecessary it is for anyone to ask this man for advice on how to defeat Trump in the next presidential election. Hold it. Embrace it. Embody it. Ask: what advice could this guy give that could possibly be in anything other than bad faith?

What does Bannon think? Apparently, that the Democrats need a ticket like California Sen. Kamala Harris for president and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke for vice president to get out the base. He also complimented Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s policies, calling them “some of the most well-formed,” but speculated that Trump’s already “basically blown her up already” because she’s polling so low.

Then he pulled this one out, as he did in the CNN interview (emphasis mine):

If they don’t have somebody that’s broken out of the pack and it looks like they can pull and take on Trump one-on-one, they’re gonna start looking at people who can and I don’t think Hillary Clinton—people should not count her out. She got, what, 63 million votes. She’s gonna be sitting in the bullpen, waiting for the call.

Yes, this is a man who definitely has his finger on the pulse of what the people want.

