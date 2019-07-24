Image: Getty

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is having his day in the hot seat today before two House committees, where he will face questions about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence his investigation.



Mueller has already said that he doesn’t plan to offer lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees much more than what is already available in the report—a guideline the Department of Justice effectively ordered him to follow. But Democrats are eager for the public to see Mueller, in hopes that the hearings will hammer home any findings of presidential wrongdoing.



There are two big questions about the hearings: whether they’ll succeed in moving the needle when it comes to impeachment, and how Trump will respond, given that he’s insisted (falsely) that the report proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction.” So join us as we blog what’s expected to be five hours of Mueller telling lawmakers to read his report over and over again. We’re gonna get through this, I promise.