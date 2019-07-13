Because we are idiot masochists, we are spending this beautiful summer Saturday afternoon inside the Philadelphia Convention Center at the Netroots Nation Presidential Candidate Forum, where several candidates are scheduled to appear and tell us why they hate Trump the most of anyone. Join us!

Netroots is a long-running annual conference of progressive activists, which this year brought together more than 3,000 attendees, the vast majority of whom seem to have jobs like “organizing strategist at the Center For American Action Progress Together.” It’s fine. Today’s candidate forum is the culminating event. We are scheduled to hear from Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Jay Inslee, and “TBA.” Also Sherrod Brown will speak, for some reason.

You cannot consider yourself a true “politics junkie” unless you obsessively refresh our exclusive live blog for the next three hours. Thank you.