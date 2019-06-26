The NRA’s finances are in deep, deep trouble, thanks to years of mismanagement and corruption and massive increases in spending in outright propaganda for the current president. One of those propaganda efforts was NRATV, a cesspool of all of the worst people you can think of yelling about the worst possible causes, preaching to an ever-terrified choir. Today, it is no more.



From the New York Times:

The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV. The N.R.A. on Tuesday also severed all business with its estranged advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen, which operates NRATV, the N.R.A.’s live broadcasting media arm, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times. While NRATV may continue to air past content, its live broadcasting will end and its on-air personalities — Ackerman employees including Dana Loesch — will no longer be the public faces of the N.R.A. It remained unclear whether the N.R.A. might try to hire some of those employees, but there was no indication it was negotiating to do so.﻿



Lol fuck you very much Dana Loesch. See ya! The split comes after a long and very public feud between the NRA and its ad firm, Ackerman. Loesch and other unsavory characters like Oliver North were technically Ackerman employees, not NRA employees, so the end of that relationship means they’d have to beg for jobs at the actual NRA to keep spouting the same callous, insane talking points on its behalf. The more likely option, of course, is that Loesch, the NRA’s designated “woman willing to be a monster to teenage gun violence survivors,” will find a new home on, say, Fox News’ ludicrous streaming service. A grifter has to grift, after all. And Loesch is only the NRA’s most public face: NRATV also employs many shouting men who look like angry thumbs or angry thumbs with beards, who will now have to find new venues in which to shout.

NRATV.com now redirects to a statement from NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, which says Ackerman “failed to deliver upon many contractual obligations.” Sucks!

Here is a good reaction to the news:

The NRA: wack indeed.