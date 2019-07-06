Photo: Maury Phillips (Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the guy who went on a Twitter rampage last Tuesday over Nike’s decision to pull its Betsy Ross Fourth of July sneakers, and the guy who vowed to quash $1 million in incentives for the company to bring a manufacturing facility to the state, apparently can’t live without his Nikes.

Or maybe he’s just another Republican politician claiming the mantle of patriotism by latching onto the latest racist campaign targeting private businesses over decisions they make out of respect for people of color.



At 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Ducey posted a thread of nine tweets saying he was “embarrassed for Nike.”



“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” he wrote.



“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here,” he added.

Here’s the thread:

Two days later, Ducey was photographed at a Fourth of July barbecue wearing Nike shoes. The photo was shared on Twitter by the Coconino County Democrats.

In case you didn’t click on it, here’s a closer look at his feet:

To be clear, the criticism here isn’t that Ducey is wearing Nikes—he can wear any fucking type of shoes he wants to. What’s laughable is that a) he’s a hypocrite and b) he’s willing to risk hundreds of local jobs over a political stunt that makes him look patriotic to racist voters, but then does it half-ass. MAGA!



That probably shouldn’t surprise anyone, though, since Ducey’s Twitter account is plastered with GOP patriotism porn. But at least make some kind of effort, dude. Maybe keep one shoe and burn the other? Stick your feet on the grill? I don’t know.



A spokesman for Ducey offered a sarcastic response to a request for comment by Business Insider: “Really? Yes, the governor owns Nikes. Stop the presses.”

They’re stopped.