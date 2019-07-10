Christmas: ‘Tis the season for Trump to be stingy, according to a former executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s tax returns, former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res said that Trump, as a businessman, hated Christmas. Res began working for Trump in 1980 and was employed by him for more than a decade.

“Yeah, he hated Christmas because he went away for a week,” Res said. “I don’t think he wanted to leave the company alone without him. You know, we would all do something.”

Oh, and he also hated giving his employees money when the holiday rolled around. “Yeah. Well, you know they went to Aspen and he likes to ski, but he didn’t, he didn’t—also, by the way, Christmas meant bonuses and that killed him to give away money,” Res continued.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Fourth of July extravaganza cost Washington, D.C., $1.7 million, bankrupting a fund used to protect the capital from terrorist threats and for security at rallies and state funerals, among other events, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. In a letter to Trump, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told him that the fund is also missing a $7.3 million reimbursement from Trump’s 2017 inauguration, the Post reported.

Of course, Trump has no problem celebrating himself with money that isn’t his.