On Monday evening, footage went viral showing an unmanned airport catering cart going rogue on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. The cart, as you can see in the clip, circles around and around and around and around, veering precipitously close to an on-the-ground plane. This continues for some time, until a worker driving an airport ground support vehicle rams into the cart, smashing it to pieces.



Does this remind you of anything?

The Washington Post reports that the rogue cart’s accelerator got stuck, prompting it to spin out. Without the ramp worker’s quick action, the paper speculates, the cart would have rammed into the plane, potentially injuring people inside. “We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Any of this sound a tad familiar?



Everyone is fine. The quick-thinking airline worker is being hailed as a hero.

Anything here?