Screenshot: ITV News

There’s a lot of crazy stuff happening in Brexit news today, but all anyone can talk about right now is an absolute piece of shit named Jacob Rees-Mogg.



Rees-Mogg’s official government title is “Leader of the House of Commons.” He is also a nasty, elitist, hyper-aristocratic swamp creature so beyond parody that he almost breaks the space-time continuum. All of this was on display on Tuesday when Rees-Mogg decided to literally lie down and close his eyes in Parliament while a major Brexit debate was happening around him.

Seriously, get a load of this guy.

Advertisement

Other MPs eventually started shouting at Rees-Mogg to sit his ass up—a request that he regarded with some flippancy.

Advertisement

By the way, his act of obvious contempt did him no favors, as the government lost its big vote.

Advertisement

The state of these people, my god.