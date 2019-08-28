Look at This Busted-Ass Trump Statue Someone Built in Slovenia

This may be the one Trump tower that the world needed—nay, deserved.

An unnamed artist has beautified the Slovenian village of Sela pri Kamniku with an ugly ass wooden statue of President Donald Trump, featuring spikes sticking out of his yellow coif and a fist pumping in the air.

According to the Washington Post, the man who designed the statue told local TV station Kanal A that the wooden monument is supposed to display Trump in the style of Superman or the Statue of Liberty.

The wooden Trump is situated on private property about 20 miles northeast of the capital city of Ljubljana and is said to be “looking” in the direction of Sevnica, Melania Trump’s home village, where the first lady has been honored with an oddball statue of her own.

However, the tower appears to be a massive own , with the artist telling the station that it is “a provocation, because the world is full of populism.”

Igor Omerza, a former Slovenian parliament member and author, came upon the statue on Wednesday, telling the Post, “I don’t believe the young people in this village who built this are in favor of him.”

As if this hunk of trash didn’t make that clear!!!