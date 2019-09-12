Image: Tim Murtagh (Twitter)

2020 Democrats are having their latest big debate Thursday night in Houston, but they might as well not bother, because Donald Trump has already demolished them with his MAGA genius!



Check out this absolute devastation that our president is set to rain down on those lefty lunatics:

Damn......

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager was even pithier:

Yeah, socialism SUCKS! Now some might say, “isn’t it a sign of the relative stupidity of the Trump campaign that the person running it is going around saying things like, ‘socialism SUCKS’ and they’re doing the lamest possible shit like flying BANNERS around in the air??? And also they’re probably trying to mask the fact that they are worried about the shockingly close state of play in Texas at the moment?” But those people are extremely wrong. Why even hold the election after this?

Update, 11:46 a.m. ET: Wow it’s even better now.