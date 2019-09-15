Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers have broken down and a strike, just before midnight on Monday, is imminent. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told The Associated Press that talks are planned to start at 10 a.m. on Monday but 49,200 workers plan to strike nationwide.



This would be the first national strike by UAW members since 2007. The union represents workers at at least 55 sites and warehouses.

The union’s demands are pretty standard. Per the UAW’s news release: “Fair wages, affordable healthcare, our share of profits, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temps.”

GM is attempting to get employees to contribute a larger portion of healthcare costs and “increase work-force productivity and flexibility in factories,” according to The New York Times’ Neal E. Boudette.

The 2015 contract with GM expired on Saturday night. “We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a press release.

