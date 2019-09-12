Screenshot: Fox Business (YouTube)

Proverbs 26:11 says: “As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly.” With that in mind, I present to you Lou Dobbs (the dog) returning once again to his vomit (anti-Semitism) during Wednesday night’s broadcast of his Fox Business show.



Speaking with equally loony right-wing crackpot Michelle Malkin, Dobbs lamented the “tentacles” of left-leaning billionaire philanthropist George Soros which, Dobbs claimed, “work against sovereignty, work against our laws.”

Soros, who is Jewish, has become the boogeyman par excellence for the overtly bigoted, far-right internet, who use him as their stand-in for spooooooky globalists (read: international Jewry) seeking to subvert America’s lily-white perfection.

Here, by the way, is an infamous Nazi illustration of Winston Churchill—a pawn in the global Jewish conspiracy, they claimed—doing some cephalopod stuff:

This wasn’t even Dobbs’ first time dipping his toes into these perniciously anti-Semitic waters. Nearly one year ago, Fox News yanked an entire episode of Dobbs’ show out of its broadcast rotation after a guest pushed the notion that the migrant caravans traveling through Central America were being funded by groups “getting money from the Soros-occupied State Department.”

Fellow Fox host Stuart Varney was similarly forced to apologize on-air after Rep. Louie Gohmert went on a wildly anti-Semitic rant about Soros this past winter.

I have reached out to Fox to see if they stand behind Dobbs and his comments, and have asked them to explain how this instance differs from Dobbs’ earlier dalliances with Soros-related conspiracy theories. I will update this post if the network responds.

Meanwhile, I’m sure the hoards of right-wingers who positively salivate at the opportunity to call progressive women of color “anti-Semites” for their criticisms of Israel are working on their sharply-worded condemnations for Dobbs’ latest remarks as we speak. Right? Right??