Authorities hadn’t even released the official number of dead and wounded from a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday when Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick began complaining on Fox News about Antifa.
The shooter, a
white, 21-year-old male identified as Patrick Crusius of Allen, TX, began
firing outside the Walmart before noon local time, and then entered the
store, going “aisle
to aisle” shooting everyone in sight. He was eventually taken into custody
alive.
Meanwhile, police
are investigating a white supremacist’s so-called
manifesto that circulated online days ahead of the shooting that may have
been written by Crusius. The racist text rails on corporations and Democrats,
and states that immigration is “detrimental to the future of America.” It
complains of the “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and praises
the white supremacist who carried out a mass shooting in Christchurch, New
Zealand. Authorities have not yet verified whether Crusius is the text’s
author.
Nevertheless, Texas’
lieutenant governor thought it a good idea to phone in to Fox News and deliver a
strongly worded warning...to Antifa.
“You know, I was
looking at a story recently…where Antifa is posting, you know they want to come
down to El Paso and do a 10-day siege. Clear message to Antifa: Stay out of El
Paso,” Patrick said.
He was referring to information
shared by conservative writer Andy Ngo about a “Border Resistance Convergence”
organized for Sept. 1-10 in El Paso. According to the Border Resistance
website, the event consists of 10 days of “trainings and direct actions” to
address “US-funded genocide and local concentration camps” at the border.
“Stay out of Texas,
basically,” Patrick said, referring to Antifa. “We don’t need them coming in on
September 1st. We didn’t need them to begin with, before this happened. But I
would say to Antifa, scratch Texas off your map and don’t come in.”
A week ago, just a
day before another
mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, President
Donald Trump threatened to label Antifa a terrorist organization.
After the Texas
attack this weekend, Fox News also was quick to play up the “mental health”
angle of the white shooter.
And heartfelt thoughts
and prayers were widely distributed, including by White House Press Secretary
Stephanie Grisham.
Others argued that
no one should mention the alleged mass murderer’s name, but rather elevate the first
responders to “celeb status,” which unfortunately has become a way
to gloss over the motivations of mass shooters like Crusius:
We’ll find out soon
enough what those motivations were, and I can wager a strong bet that they have
nothing to do with Antifa.