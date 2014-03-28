The good, the bad and the ugly of Twitter is oh-so entertaining, especially when 'Captain Obvious' hacks mainstream media accounts. Here's our list of the latest newsie headlines that forgot to add #captainobvioustweet.











…Seriously, there are planets out there beyond our solar system?









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Yea girlfriends, nerds, suspected queer classmates, teachers, their own parents and anyone else who passes them in the hallway. Remember - hurt people, hurt people.









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…All you got was a lousy t-shirt? No kidding. When will we all learn, Kickstarter rewards are NOT investments? Don’t expect the 20 dollars you donated to have actually bought you 1000 shares in the company’s stock.









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Just now? Hey Captain Obvious – House of Cards premiered like a year ago.











Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Their has to be something wrong with there assessment.









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Wow! When 50% of the population does well it helps the nation as a whole? Still, it’s nice to be reminded.









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Instead of interns running to Starbucks, they’ll be busting down the door to Dunkin Donuts?

















…How about - pregnancy happens:









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

…We already knew plants were going to take over the world and hypnotize people into killing themselves, M. Night Shyamalan said so:









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…So then, perhaps reminding pilots not to turn off the transponder is appropriate too?









Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.





…Production Assistants throw Pledge at each other heads?







