The good, the bad and the ugly of Twitter is oh-so entertaining, especially when 'Captain Obvious' hacks mainstream media accounts. Here's our list of the latest newsie headlines that forgot to add #captainobvioustweet.
…Seriously, there are planets out there beyond our solar system?
…Yea girlfriends, nerds, suspected queer classmates, teachers, their own parents and anyone else who passes them in the hallway. Remember - hurt people, hurt people.
…All you got was a lousy t-shirt? No kidding. When will we all learn, Kickstarter rewards are NOT investments? Don’t expect the 20 dollars you donated to have actually bought you 1000 shares in the company’s stock.
…Just now? Hey Captain Obvious – House of Cards premiered like a year ago.
…Their has to be something wrong with there assessment.
…Wow! When 50% of the population does well it helps the nation as a whole? Still, it’s nice to be reminded.
…Instead of interns running to Starbucks, they’ll be busting down the door to Dunkin Donuts?
…How about - pregnancy happens:
…We already knew plants were going to take over the world and hypnotize people into killing themselves, M. Night Shyamalan said so:
…So then, perhaps reminding pilots not to turn off the transponder is appropriate too?
…Production Assistants throw Pledge at each other heads?