Fusion

The good, the bad and the ugly of Twitter is oh-so entertaining, especially when 'Captain Obvious' hacks mainstream media accounts. Here's our list of the latest newsie headlines that forgot to add #captainobvioustweet.





…Seriously, there are planets out there beyond our solar system?





————-



Advertisement



…Yea girlfriends, nerds, suspected queer classmates, teachers, their own parents and anyone else who passes them in the hallway. Remember - hurt people, hurt people.





————-


Advertisement



…All you got was a lousy t-shirt? No kidding. When will we all learn, Kickstarter rewards are NOT investments? Don’t expect the 20 dollars you donated to have actually bought you 1000 shares in the company’s stock.





————-


Advertisement




…Just now? Hey Captain Obvious – House of Cards premiered like a year ago.






————-


Advertisement



…Their has to be something wrong with there assessment.





————-


Advertisement



…Wow! When 50% of the population does well it helps the nation as a whole? Still, it’s nice to be reminded.





————-


Advertisement



…Instead of interns running to Starbucks, they’ll be busting down the door to Dunkin Donuts?







…How about - pregnancy happens:



Advertisement



————-




…We already knew plants were going to take over the world and hypnotize people into killing themselves, M. Night Shyamalan said so:



Advertisement



————-


Advertisement



…So then, perhaps reminding pilots not to turn off the transponder is appropriate too?





————-


Advertisement



…Production Assistants throw Pledge at each other heads?