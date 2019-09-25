Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

A majority of House members—218 House Democrats and one independent, Justin Amash of Michigan—support a move toward impeaching Donald Trump, according to a report from NBC News published Wednesday.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that formal impeachment proceedings were beginning following a whistleblower complaint that Trump had asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that he found the classified whistleblower complaint to be a “five-alarm concern” as well as an “urgent and credible concern.”



“It’s actually shocking that so many people saw this conduct and didn’t come forward, so thank you to this whistleblower” he said.

There are reportedly 16 Democrats who are a part of the 435-member House who do not currently support an impeachment inquiry. Zero House Republicans support a move to impeach the president, and water is wet.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who called for Trump’s impeachment the night she was sworn into Congress, explained her reasoning: “I think it’s all the issues, but if this is the issue that brings us to 218 then we should focus on this issue,” she told CNN Wednesday.