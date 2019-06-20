Senators are meeting with Pentagon officials to be debriefed on UFO sightings, scores of which have been reported by members of the U.S. Navy over the years. Still, not one seems to be able to publicly confirm or deny whether aliens are real, which seems unfair.



According to Politico, three senators, including Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, were briefed on Wednesday on “a series of reported encounters by the Navy with unidentified aircraft,” i.e., UFOs. Warner is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and he would like to know what the hell is going on. “If naval pilots are running into unexplained interference in the air, that’s a safety concern Senator Warner believes we need to get to the bottom of,” his spokesperson, Rachel Cohen, told the site.

Politico reports that many members of Congress have requested briefings, particularly those on the Intelligence, Armed Services and Defense Appropriations panels. “There are people coming out of the woodwork,” one government official told the publication.

This isn’t surprising in the least. There have been several recent news reports documenting unidentified aircraft sightings, all stemming from a 2017 New York Times story revealing that the Pentagon spent $22 million looking into these reported UFOs. If I were a senator, I’d also want some answers, not because alien aircraft in our atmosphere is a safety concern—though several very important historical documents suggest it could be—but because I was a human being who wants to know if the space people are real.

Advertisement

Of course, I am not a senator, but I’d still like some answers. As my colleague Jack Crosbie previously pointed out, “Why does Congress get this information and not me?!” As an American, I have a constitutional right to know if I might soon be able to convince a Martian to be my friend. Spill the beans, Warner.