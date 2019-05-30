Photo: Getty

Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the Trump Victory PAC requesting documents related to GOP donor Li “Cindy” Yang and her associates, according to the Miami Herald. Though Trump and his administration are not the targets of the investigation, it sure doesn’t look great for them.



Yang—whose fam owns a string of massage parlors in Florida, and formerly owned the massage parlor at the center of the scandal surrounding New England Patriots owner and Trump associate Robert Kraft—has been accused of selling access to Trump’s inner circle to Chinese businesspeople.

Yang allegedly advertised and sold a number of tickets to Trump campaign fundraising events to Chinese customers, while obscuring the origins of their money. These alleged activities may have violated campaign laws that bar foreigners from contributing to U.S. elections.

Now, federal investigators are looking for evidence.

From the Herald:

One subpoena, issued by a federal grand jury in West Palm Beach, compels Mar-a-Lago to turn over all documents, records and communications relating to Yang, as well as 11 other people, one charity and seven companies affiliated with her, according to a person familiar with the investigation who asked for anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The people named in that subpoena include Yang’s family members, former employees at her massage parlors and several donors to Trump Victory. Prosecutors were trying to serve the subpoena to Mar-a-Lago through a South Florida law firm, the source said. The second subpoena, for Trump Victory, was served to attorneys at a Washington, D.C., law firm. It seeks campaign-finance records relating to Yang and her associates.

Advertisement

“Trump Victory makes every effort possible to ensure that all contributions are made in accordance with the law,” Republican National Committee press secretary Blair Ellis said in a statement. “While we can’t comment on any possible ongoing investigations, of course our committee would comply with any request from law enforcement to ensure all contributions are made legally.”



The Trump Organization didn’t return the Herald’s request for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Yang denies all wrongdoing and is currently suing the Herald, which broke many of the stories associated with her involvement in the campaign, for defamation.

Advertisement

See the full list of people named in the subpoenas over at the Herald.