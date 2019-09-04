Photo: Getty

Marianne Williamson, meme candidate for president, offered up what she said was “not a wacky idea” to explain Hurricane Dorian’s weakening as it approaches the continental U.S.—it was the good vibes sent by millions of kind souls.



The author tweeted Wednesday morning:

Oddly enough, her suggestion about a “creative use of the power of the mind” after the Bahamas were battered by the storm for two days and absolutely decimated was not well received, and Williamson deleted the tweet.

Still, she tried again, posting a message without The Secret stuff:

All I can say is Marianne.......no..........