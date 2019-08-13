Photo: Michael Conroy (AP)

Another day, another disaster for the gun nuts at the National Rifle Association, as a fourth member of the group’s board of directors resigned without warning on Tuesday evening, well before her tenure was up.



In a letter on her personal website, professional sport shooter Julie Golob wrote she’d informed NRA President Carolyn Meadows and the rest of the organization’s leadership that was resigning from the board and would not complete her three-year term.

“I can no longer commit to fulfilling the duties of a director,” Golob explained, adding, “this was not a decision I made lightly.”

“I apologize to those members who have supported me that I will not be completing the full 3-year term. I also feel this is the best decision for me and my family,” she continued.

Advertisement

While Golob did not give a reason for her sudden resignation, her leaving comes as the NRA is reeling from a series of high profile departures and forced exits in its top ranks amidst ongoing questions about the use of organizational funds allegedly spent bankrolling longtime leader Wayne LaPierre’s lavish lifestyle.

In June, the group abruptly shuttered its deranged propaganda outlet NRATV and cut ties with its longtime advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen. At the same time, the NRA’s top lobbyist Chris Cox resigned over allegations that he’d unsuccessfully tried to extort LaPierre.

Advertisement

There’s more: Earlier this month, three other members of the 76-person board resigned, claiming they’d been relegated to the sidelines after questioning the NRA’s finances and LaPierre’s spending.

“While our belief in the NRA’s mission remains as strong today as ever, our confidence in the NRA’s leadership has been shattered,” the trio wrote to the group, in a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

This past November, The Trace reported the NRA’s financial situation had gotten so bad that they’d stopped offering free coffee for staffers at its Fairfax, VA headquarters.

Sucks to suck, guys.