Ivanka Trump really thought it was a good idea for her to say something after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend. Spoiler alert: she was wrong.

Here is Ivanka pretending to care about the white supremacist massacre in El Paso and the mass shooting in Dayton:

Hey, here’s a quick thought: maybe ask your father to stop inciting the people carrying out these kinds of attacks before you presume to say that you are rejecting any of this. Actually, maybe just stop talking at all.