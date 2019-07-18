Screenshot: Fox Business Network (YouTube)

Less that 24 hours after President Donald Trump smirked his way through his raucous crowd chanting “send her back” amid his ongoing racist attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on Fox Business to insist that everything is good and fine and hey, Trump’s doing great!



Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning, McConnell said “the president’s onto something” after he was shown clips of Wednesday evening’s Trump event, including footage of the chant.



“He’s right about ‘the Squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell said, using the shorthand for the four progressive freshmen Democratic congresswomen the president has attacked over the past week.



“What he should have added, however, is it’s a lot broader than just the four of them,” McConnell continued.

McConnell’s approval of Trump’s racism notwithstanding, he did have some criticism for (you guessed it!) Democrats who have accused him of personally abetting the president’s latest bigoted screed.

“I think it’s time to lower the rhetoric related to that subject all across America,” McConnell said, when asked about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s charge that he is “complicit” in Trump’s xenophobia. “Everyone knows that’s nonsense.”

“I’ve got nothing to apologize on this front,” McConnell added, claiming he was in the crowd during Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, before pivoting into an attempt to once again paint the Democrats as socialists and repeating that “the president’s onto something here.”



Bartiromo continued the segment by attacking the media, noting that “A CNN reporter asked you if it would be ‘racist’ to ask your wife—your wife!—Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to go back to her home country of Taiwan.”

“What did you think of your wife being brought into this debate?” she asked.



“Well, I’m glad Elaine’s not willing to go back home,” a laughing McConnell answered. “As your viewers may not know, she came here at age eight not speaking a word of English, has been in two different Cabinets—both in President Bush 43, and President Trump. I’m really proud of her. She’s not interested in going home, and I’m glad she’s not.”



“What an incredible story,” Bartiromo agreed.



Folks, correct me if I’m wrong here, but I’m starting to think Mitch McConnell might be kind of a hypocrite.

