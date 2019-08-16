Photo: AP

Six days after accused child rapist Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, New York’s chief medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, putting an official end to speculation that Epstein may have been murdered while locked away.



The autopsy results, which were released Friday, come after days of reports detailing the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, including allegations that Epstein had been left alone and unmonitored for hours before his death and that the guards assigned to watch Epstein had fallen asleep on their watch and then falsified records to cover their mistake.

Epstein’s death came after an earlier, unsuccessful attempt to end his life while he was in custody in late July.

Attorney General William Barr has vowed to investigate the circumstances of Epstein’s death, saying he was “appalled” by the news, and adding that the death “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Both the guards assigned to watch Epstein and the warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died have since been removed from their posts.