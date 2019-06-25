Photo: AP

Stephanie Grisham, currently the director of communications for First Lady Melania Trump, will be the White House’s new press secretary, the first lady announced on Tuesday.



Grisham will replace outgoing press secretary and perennial liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced her resignation from the Trump administration earlier this month.



You might recall Grisham as the one who steadfastly denied any hidden messages in Melania Trump’s now-infamous “I Don’t Really Care Do U?” jacket, only to be undercut by Trump herself, who explained that “it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”

Last fall Grisham was also cited for violating the Hatch Act by using her White House position for partisan purposes.



Sounds like she’ll fit in her new role just perfectly.

