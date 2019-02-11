My oh my are things on The View coming to a boil!

During a Monday segment on Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s snowy announcement of her 2020 presidential campaign, host Joy Behar wasn’t taking a second of co-host Meghan McCain’s attitude after Behar talked over McCain’s commentary.

“Can I get through this please?” Behar chided, after McCain tried to interrupt her in a conversation about a Twitter spat between Klobuchar and President Donald Trump.

Behar went on to explain the petty exchange between Klobuchar and Trump, which involved climate change and Trump’s hair. After a minute of conversation between co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman, McCain chimed in again.



“Can I say something now? Is that OK with you, Joy? Do I have permission?” McCain mockingly questioned before turning to the audience. “Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”

McCain went on to make her points before interrupting herself and appearing to react to Behar, who was off screen and perhaps exhibiting exasperation with another petty argument.

“All right, no, no, by all means, keep going, Joy,” McCain said.

“No, if you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue,” Behar replied, crossing her arms. With McCain in silence, crossing her arms, and shaking her head in response, Behar went on to talk about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Scathing!

How long will it be until we see Behar or McCain toss an inanimate object at the other in frustration? I’ve got my money on five more episodes.