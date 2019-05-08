Screenshot: NBC

Meghan McCain went on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, where the show’s host proceeded to call her out on her continual smearing of Rep. Ilhan Omar for nearly five tense minutes. It was excellent.

McCain has been trying to lead the charge against Omar for months, and her campaign reached its peak recently when she went on ABC’s This Week and blatantly connected what she (falsely) described as Omar’s hatred of Jews to the shooting at a California synagogue. Meyers let her know that he wasn’t into this.

“She’s obviously now stated she needs to be more careful with her language. Don’t you think people who talk about her need to be a little bit more thoughtful as well? Or do you stand by those comments of tying her rhetoric to the synagogue shooting?” he asked.



“I don’t think I tied her to it in particular,” McCain said. “I think that I’m calling out what I see as anti-Semitic language.”

UH YOU DEFINITELY DID TIE HER TO IT IN PARTICULAR!!! Here is what McCain said on This Week:“I do think when we’re having conversations about anti-Semitism, we should be looking at the most extreme on both sides, and I would bring up Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her comments that got so much attention.” THAT IS TYING IT TO HER IN PARTICULAR.

McCain dug in, though. “I stand by every single thing I’ve said, and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it,” she fumed.

Advertisement

Her and Meyers then tangled for a little while longer until this exchange happened:

MEYERS: You do keep bringing up the two tweets she’s apologized for, and I think that’s a little unfair to her. MCCAIN: Are you her publicist? Are you her press person? MEYERS: No, I’m just someone who cares about the fact that there’s someone out there who is in a minority, who has had death threats against her, and I think that we should all use the same language that you’re asking her to be careful about her language, and Iwould ask everybody else to be careful about theirs. MCCAIN: What would make you happy coming out of my mouth right now? I’m genuinely curious.

Advertisement

It’s weird that McCain did not understand that all Meyers wanted her to do was stop mounting disingenuous attacks on Omar, but that’s Meghan for you.

You definitely know things went well for McCain because her husband started going apeshit on Twitter about Meyers. (He later deleted the tweets.)

Advertisement

LOL. Please do watch the whole exchange.

