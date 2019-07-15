South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham took his never never Trump game to great new heights, giving Meghan McCain something else to complain about on Monday’s episode of The View. Namely, that exposing the Republican Party as the racist organization it is makes it really hard for her to be on TV.

Graham appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday to co-sign President Donald Trump’s comments about a group of progressive freshman Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, saying, “AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists” who are also “anti-Semitic” and “anti-America.”

His defense of Trump telling the congresswomen (most of whom were born in the U.S.) to “go back” to their own countries was deeply embarrassing, but it was also apparently pretty humiliating for McCain, who often refers to Graham as someone she once saw as an uncle before he drank the Trump Kool-Aid.

“For me, as the conservative representative on this show, I was so upset coming back yesterday,” McCain said, calling upon other conservatives to stand up against Trump’s racist comments. “I was in DC with my husband, and I came back, like, this is what people think all conservatives are now, and we are not.”



“It can’t just be me and Geraldo [speaking out against Trump’s comments],” she continued later on, the audience chuckling in response. “Somebody else has to come out against this. I’m serious, it is very petrifying that there is not one sitting member of Congress and come out against this on my side. It’s humiliating for me to be on TV right now.”

I bet it is!

McCain also expressed more disappointment with Graham, saying, “Whatever is happening to Lindsey, this is not the person I used to know.” She also related Trump’s xenophobic comments to her sister Bridget, who was adopted from Bangladesh, saying that her sister is just as much an American as any other American.



“She also has been subjected to many racist political campaigns, which by the way, Lindsey Graham, you were present for,” McCain said. “I remember seeing you there when it happened, so seeing that on Fox & Friends was particularly, particularly hurtful.”