Tons of people are outraged about the “send her back!” chants that erupted at Donald Trump’s rally on Wednesday as he attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, but nobody is more outraged than The View’s Meghan McCain—because Trump and his fans are being so racist and hateful that they’re taking away McCain’s ability to smear Omar herself.



McCain has been launching unapologetically distorted and dishonest attacks against Omar for months, falsely portraying her as an anti-Semite on multiple occasions. But now, Trump has gone too far, and it’s killing the buzz McCain gets from demonizing Omar in the proper way.

As she explained on The View on Thursday (emphasis mine):

People that watch this show or have ever seen the dumpster fire of my interview on Seth Meyers know I have been one of Ilhan Omar’s most vocal critics on her policy regarding Israel, regarding some of her comments I and others interpreted as anti-Semitic. But the problem right now is, you’re taking away my agency to criticize her policy because you’re making this so much about race, xenophobia, racism. I think any time you’re hitting in a territory where you’re telling any American citizen who is of a different color than you, to send them back, I too didn’t think this is something I would see in my country, especially when we’re going into 2020.

That’s right, the big problem here is that people like McCain can’t just call Omar a Jew-hating terrorist sympathizer anymore without having to also say that things shouldn’t get too out of hand.

Little news flash for Meghan and all of the other conservatives who spent ages smearing Omar but are now stunned to find that their smears have stuck: this was always about racism and xenophobia, and you share the blame for where we are now. Hope you can live with that.