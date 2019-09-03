Screenshot: The View/ABC

Oh my GOD can you believe it’s been a month since the cast of The View took their break?! Terrifyingly enough, the vacation must have given Meghan McCain enough time to try out some catchy new jabs at gun violence activists following two mass shootings in Texas that resulted in the deaths of 27 people and another 46 people injured.

“As the chick on a panel that spent most of her break shooting, I look forward to talking about this,” she began.

McCain then ragged on reporters who report on gun violence and mass shootings but “clearly have never shot a gun” before complaining that Joe Biden wants a ban on assault weapons and Beto O’Rourke wants to institute a gun buy-back program.



She went on to say that as a lifetime member of the NRA, she was very upset over the organization’s financial dealings, too! But, specifically because the CEO’s wife spent organization funds on her hair and makeup team’s travels, and not because it’s a breaking institution that funnels millions of dollars into the political campaigns of people who refuse to do anything about mass shootings.

“You’re talking [about] going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” McCain said. “I’m not living without guns, it’s just that simple. [The AR-15]’s the most popular [gun in America]...”

“What about living without the assault weapons that are killing our children?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked McCain.

“All right, all right,” McCain said, clearly not wanting to be reminded that she’s supporting the possession of a weapon that allows people to murder kids.

“I feel safe that I can protect myself and I have guns in my house,” McCain said with one last shot before cutting herself off. “All right, welcome back.”

Welcome back to McCain back on her bullshit, indeed.