Photo: The View

Things are tense on Splinter’s fave gab-fest, The View. After reports of behind-the-scenes bickering, the drama played out in front of the camera on Wednesday morning, as Meghan McCain finally snapped and called Joy Behar, her frequent nemesis and co-host, a “bitch.”



The exchange happened while the gang was talking about Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign launch last night in Orlando. McCain was bemoaning, among other things, Sen. Lindsey Graham—a man she “considered an uncle for a long time”—sliding into being a Trump sycophant.

“I’m trying to explain why 2020 is not in the bag for you,” McCain scolded Behar. “Being the sacrificial Republican every day... I’m just trying to—don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, OK? Don’t feel bad for me.”



Both Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin jumped in to intervene. For what’s it was worth by that point, Behar was smiling, and McCain tried to diffuse the situation by saying the two on-air rivals “call each other bitch all the time.” Cut to commercial!!