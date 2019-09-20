Screenshot: The View

Meghan McCain appeared to reach her BREAKING POINT on Friday’s episode of The View after co-host Ana Navarro told her to stop yelling. Of course it happened because McCain can’t be told when she’s being rude herself—which is a lot of the time!

During a segment about the whistleblower telling on President Donald Trump’s alleged promises involving Ukraine, and Rudy Giuliani’s meltdown involving said controversy, McCain insisted that people on the left who are outraged at Trump are hypocrites for not reacting similarly to Julian Assange’s publishing of Hillary Clinton’s emails (because that makes sense...).

She went on to reiterate her point later in the segment, but tripped over her words several times. Probably not that big of a deal—if McCain had just waited to make her point again instead of fighting for airtime with Navarro, who was returning as a co-host for the first time this season.

“And maybe I was clumsy—and maybe I was clumsy—EXCUSE ME. Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it,” McCain spoke over Navarro.

“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro responded.

“I don’t know what you just said,” McCain said flippantly.

“I said don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,” Navarro said.

“You know what? That’s so rude, Ana,” McCain replied, obviously burned by the fact that she was actually the rude one here. Joy Behar then cut to commercial break, with cameras catching McCain storming off set. DRAMA!!!!

The feud didn’t last for long, as McCain was back at the panel table when the show returned from break. Just another foray into what McCain probably thinks of as Meghan’s World: the Meghan Show Plus Four.