In this crazy and unpredictable world, we can all take comfort in the fact that if she’s allowed to ramble on camera for long enough, The View co-host Meghan McCain will inevitably say something completely deranged.



On Monday, McCain lived up to her extremely low expectations by earnestly declaring that it was in fact very good for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to act like a complete jerk to a group of children who simply want to look forward to life on a planet that isn’t scorched beyond all recognition. “What the hell,” McCain exclaimed. “I love Dianne Feinstein now!”

“I’m in the minority on this,” She continued. “I really hate when people use children as political props in general.”

As someone who owes her entire career to being the daughter of a U.S. senator, I suppose McCain would be uniquely qualified to speak about the role of children and political props.

“Children have to be able to grow up and make their own political decisions about what they want,” McCain added, without actually mentioning that the children lobbying Feinstein were doing so in the hopes that they’d have a hospitable planet on which to grow up in the first place.

Wrapping up her rant, McCain offered this bon mot to all the haters out there:

Anyone shaming Dianne Feinstein—She has been doing this for 30 years. And if you don’t like it, she said in that [video] ‘I won by a million-vote margin.’ I don’t agree with her politically, but she makes a lot of good points.”

Sorry, kids worried about catastrophic climate change: Meghan’s NOT here for your juvenile shenanigans. Guess you’ll just have to wait a couple of decades to strap on your portable air purifiers, slather on some 1000+ SPF sunscreen, and slog through the swampy streets of a Washington D.C. that feels more like Mississippi to really make a difference in this world of ours.