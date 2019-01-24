Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Will we never rid ourselves of Michael Cohen, the saddest sack in President Donald Trump’s galaxy of hangers-on, frenemies, and outright foes? The answer, unfortunately, seems to be: No. At least, not until after Cohen testifies before Congress—again—one way or another.



Just one day after announcing he would not appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 7 as originally scheduled, Cohen has now been subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee sometime in mid-February, according to CNN. This would mark his second appearance before the committee, after appearing there in 2017.

While the details of Cohen’s subpoena are not yet public, committee chair Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, told reporters this past fall that the committee had “re-engaged” with Cohen, after reports came out that that Cohen may have lied during his testimony. Cohen has since pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

Meanwhile, despite Cohen’s claims that he’d postponed his House committee hearing over concerns for his family’s well being in the face of threats from President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat, remained adamant that he would get the president’s former lawyer and chief fixer to testify one way or another.

“I promise you that we will hear from Mr. Cohen,” Cummings told reporters on Wednesday, before news of the Senate subpoena had broke. “Whatever we have to do to get him here, we’re going to do it.”

Cohen is scheduled to report to prison to begin serving a three-year sentence in March. Seems like he has a busy final month of freedom ahead of him.