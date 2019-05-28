Photo: Charly Triballeau (AP)

Michael Wolff, the infamous grifter/writer whose bestselling book Fire and Fury both shocked White House insiders and flopped on the speaking circuit, is back.



Siege: Trump Under Fire, Wolff’s long-awaited return to Trumpian journalismism, isn’t due to be published until early next month, but The Guardian obtained the first glimpse at Wolff’s latest book, which includes two equally shocking (but, as of yet, uncorroborated) anecdotes about the past several years in Trumpland.

First, per The Guardian, Wolff claims Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office had initially drawn up a three-count indictment for obstruction of justice against Trump before ultimately deciding to nix recommending the charges in its final report to Attorney General William Barr. Wolff said his claim was “based on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel”—something Mueller’s team flatly denied, telling The Guardian “the documents that you’ve described do not exist.”

If true, however, Wolff’s claim that Mueller had gone so far as to write up an indictment against Trump will only add fuel to fire already raging among congressional Democrats as to whether or not to begin impeachment proceedings against the president.

Wolff’s second claim, although not legally significant, is perhaps an even more damning indictment of the president.

Advertisement

According to Wolff, when faced with the news a number of associates, including his longtime attorney Michael Cohen, had cut a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors, Trump allegedly responded: “The Jews always flip.”

Yikes.

Siege: Trump Under Fire is set to be released June 4.