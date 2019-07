Photo: AP

Now that Night Two of the Democratic debates is officially underway, we can report that every single one of the 20 candidates on stage over two nights missed the obvious opportunity to take a knee during the US national anthem.

Look at Kaepernick’s ratings. It’s a no-brainer, people. Who the fuck is advising all of you? Read the room (of the USA). Who represents us, the millions of embittered and cynical quasi-communists seething with dissolute rage?

Fuck that anthem!