Freshman Sen. Mitt Romney is the legislative equivalent of elevator music: a mildly familiar drone you don’t really recognize as being there until someone points it out. I bet you forgot he was even in the Senate until just now, didn’t you? He just glides off the brain like water off a duck.



And yet, if there’s one thing to keep in mind about Mitt, it’s this: He’s obscenely rich—a point he hilariously “joked” about today while arguing against tying elected officials’ pay to the budget.



From the Hill (emphasis mine):



When he noted that he personally would not be affected, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who supports the proposal and offered an amendment at the hearing, joked, “We’re all just moving into your house.” “You’re welcome,” Romney quipped. “Which one?” “Whichever one you have free,” Sinema replied.



Get it? The dude owns property! Ha ha ha, Mitt, you goofball.



Whatever dark wizard brought this can of beige house paint to life also imbued him with a cutting sense of humor. That, or Mitt has committed to spending some of his ill-gotten cash on a crack joke-writing staff. Either way, I’ve already forgotten he exists.

