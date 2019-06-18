Photo: AP

The famed conservative pollster Frank Luntz is back, and he’s carrying on with the conservative pastime of warring with elevators. Also, uh, something about how socialism is bad.



Ah, yes, a 5-star luxury hotel in Austria, that country famous for its hyper-specific, not-actually-socialist politics. Sweden, Norway, Austria—a list that works and makes sense, coming from the mind of a guy who thought he was living the high life while sitting alone in his McMansion slurping a Coke Zero, eating spaghetti, and watching The Newsroom.

Just keep pushing the button, Frank! It’ll work eventually.