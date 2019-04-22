Mr. Rafi SchwartzToday 1:23pmFiled to: Donald TrumpFiled to: Donald TrumpDonald TrumpEaster Egg Rollmetapost41SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMr. President, you’re surrounded by children enjoying a fun, politics-free Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Do you have a tone-appropriate, lighthearted message for the American public? Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts