Stephen Miller, the 33-year-old white nationalist advisor to President Donald Trump, is responsible for some of the current administration’s most abominable anti-immigrant policies, including his Muslim travel ban and family separation efforts. And yet, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said the president once worried that people were being too gosh darned mean to his favorite gremlin.

On Tuesday morning’s Morning Joe, Scarborough said the last time he and Trump spoke—after frequently appearing on the morning show during his 2016 campaign, the pair had an infamous falling out—the president admonished him for criticizing Miller after one of Miller’s more overtly fascist rants on a Sunday morning talk show.

“It’s the only time I’ve heard Donald Trump call and yell in defense of somebody else,” Scarborough said. “He actually said, ‘You’re hurting this poor young kid. ’”

Scarborough went on:

He said, “You’re not being nice to this poor young kid, you’re killing him every day.” And that was the first time I’d ever heard him talk about any staff member that way. Of course, the comeback was, you need to tell the poor young kid he needs to read the Constitution and stop saying the president’s authority is not to be questioned.

Awww, poor Stevie.

According to Scarborough, that appeal came after Miller declared that “the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned,” during a 2017 taping of CBS’ Face The Nation. The clip has since resurfaced, now that Miller is in the midst of a wholesale purge of Department of Homeland Security officials who he feels are too soft on policies like tearing migrant children away from their families and locking them in cages.

But, yeah, OK, sure, I guess Miller is the “poor young kid” we should all be sympathizing with.

