Special counsel Robert Mueller is apparently willing to testify to Congress about the findings in his report regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election, House Democrats told The Daily Beast. But Trump’s Department of Justice is apparently holding up the testimony by refusing to set a date, the sources say.



The DOJ did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

This information emerged hours after it was made public that Mueller wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr in March expressing concerns about Barr’s summary of the report.

In light of that news, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler made a statement demanding that Mueller be allowed to testify and that the Mueller’s letter be released. Barr is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning.

“The Attorney General has expressed some reluctance to appear before the House Judiciary Committee,” Nadler said. “These reports make it that much more important for him to appear and answer our questions. The Department of Justice has also been reluctant to confirm a date for Special Counsel Mueller to testify.”

From The Daily Beast:

Nadler had sent a letter to DOJ following the department’s release of the Mueller report asking that Mueller appear for questioning no later than May 23. Two sources familiar with the conversations said the Judiciary Committee has been in regular contact with DOJ about setting a date for that Mueller’s testimony and that those conversations were ongoing as of this week. Committee sources said that it was their impression that Mueller was willing to testify to discuss his findings though it was unclear whether that would take place in public or behind closed doors.

Sources say that the DOJ has still not agreed to a date for Mueller to give testimony. We assume that this will come up during Barr’s questioning in Congress tomorrow.