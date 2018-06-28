Photo: AP

At least five people have been killed and several others injured following a shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, police have confirmed.



A reporter for the paper confirmed the shooting to the Baltimore Sun’s Erin Cox.

The Capital Gazette is owned by the same company as the Sun.



Reporters also tweeted the shooting from the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms confirmed that it had responded to the attack. So did the Anne Arundel County police.



At this time it is unclear how many people have been injured. Police are reportedly going through the building floor by floor, and are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

Update, 3:46 p.m.: Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis has begun tweeting details from the attack, claiming it was carried out by a single gunman who shot through a glass door to the newsroom. Davis also said that some people died in the attack.



Update, 4:07 p.m.: Speaking with CNN, a spokesperson for the University of Maryland Medical Center confirmed the facility has received one victim from the attack.

Update, 4:15 p.m.: Speaking with the press, Anne Arundel Police Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Frashure said law enforcement is still working to secure the scene. Outside the Capital Gazette building, police have staged a huge response, with dozens of vehicles on site.

Update, 4:24 p.m.: The White House has issued its first statement in response to yet another shooting in America. Unsurprisingly, it is an offer of “thoughts and prayers.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has also responded to the shooting, urging people to stay away from the Gazette building.

Update, 4:29 p.m.: The Associated Press reports that one suspect has been taken into custody.

Update, 4:37 p.m.: In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis described the scene as a “war zone,” explaining:

I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time. But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.

Update, 4:40 p.m: Speaking at a press conference, law enforcement officials confirmed “several” fatalities from the attack, and said the suspected shooter has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

Update, 4:50 p.m.: Police have confirmed that at least five people have been killed.

Update, 5:08 p.m.: The New York Police Department has responded to the Annapolis shooting by deploying officers to a number of media outlets throughout New York City.

In response to an email from Splinter inquiring about the department’s criteria for which outlets would receive additional police protection, Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller described the move as “standard practice,” writing:

The NYPD is monitoring reports of an active shooter at the Capital Gazette media organization in Annapolis, Maryland. The NYPD has deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in and around New York City. These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting. It has become a standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or terrorist events.

Update, 5:18 p.m.: Capital Gazette editor Jimmy DeButts has addressed the shooting, and praised the paper in a series of late afternoon tweets:

This is a developing story and is being updated.

