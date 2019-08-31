Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Police in Midland, Texas, reported at 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday that a mass shooting had come to an end after the perpetrator, a white male in his mid-30s, was shot and killed.

Initial reports said that at least five people were killed and 21 others were injured as police begin to piece together the details of the attack. At a news conference, a police spokesman said the shooting began during a traffic stop by authorities.

The spokesman said that several officers were injured, including a Texas state trooper.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa,” the Midland Police Department posted on its Facebook account. “There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.”

Earlier, Midland police thought there may have been more than one shooter involved.

Midland is located about 20 miles east of Odessa. Both cities are located east of El Paso.

The suspect reportedly was pulled over in a small Toyota truck in Midland, and later hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van. Midland police urged residents to stay away from the areas of the attacks and to remain indoors.

“Active Shooter! Please Share!” the Odessa Police Department wrote on its own Facebook account earlier on Saturday. “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

Screenshot: Google Maps

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, in Odessa, immediately placed its campus on lockdown late Saturday afternoon.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said its agents were responding to a shooting on IH-20 near Odessa.

Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, from Odessa, called the situation “tragic” and “serious.” “Please stay in your homes,” he tweeted.

And for the second time in less than a month, TX Gov. Greg Abbott was forced to issue a statement condemning yet another mass shooting in his state.



“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack,” Abbott wrote in a statement.

His post prompted a flurry of angry reaction on Twitter. “Blood on your hands,” wrote several angry critics.

A series of new gun laws are slated to take effect in Texas on Sunday, in a state that receives an “F” from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Someone is killed with a gun in Texas every three hours, the center noted.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the new legislation signed by Abbott will make it easier “to carry guns in Texas churches, schools, apartment buildings and disaster zones.” It’s hard even to imagine it becoming easier to obtain a firearm in Texas, yet, here we are.

A lobbyist for a local affiliate of the National Rifle Association said of the legislation that Abbott signed into law: “The good bills passed. The bad bills didn’t,” the newspaper reported.

That doesn’t sound much like “unwavering support” to the victims and their families to me.

This story is developing. It was last updated at 7:20 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

